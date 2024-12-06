Jackson State visits Arkansas State on 5-game road slide

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hits the road against Arkansas State looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 on their home court. Arkansas State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 1-4 on the road. Jackson State is sixth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoe Cooper averaging 4.6.

Arkansas State averages 69.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 73.9 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 3.2 per game Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedie Montue averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Taleah Dilworth is averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

