Jackson State visits Arkansas State, aims to stop road losing streak

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will attempt to break its five-game road slide when the Tigers play Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves have gone 1-0 at home. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.3 points while shooting 37.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 1-4 on the road. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoe Cooper averaging 4.6.

Arkansas State averages 69.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 73.9 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 33.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.9 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Crislyn Rose is shooting 41.4% and averaging 10.5 points for the Red Wolves.

Taleah Dilworth is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.