Jackson State takes on Minnesota on 6-game slide

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-0 in home games. Minnesota leads the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 49.8 points while holding opponents to 33.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-5 on the road. Jackson State gives up 74.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 22.0 points per game.

Minnesota makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Jackson State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory Heyer is averaging 6.8 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Taleah Dilworth is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

