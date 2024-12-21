Jackson State squares off against Akron

Akron Zips (6-4) vs. Jackson State Tigers (0-11) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes…

Akron Zips (6-4) vs. Jackson State Tigers (0-11)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Akron at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Tigers are 0-11 in non-conference play. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 6.0.

The Zips have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Akron leads the MAC scoring 82.5 points per game while shooting 43.8%.

Jackson State averages 61.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 75.3 Akron allows. Akron averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Jackson State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Tavari Johnson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Zips.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.