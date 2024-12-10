Jackson State plays Minnesota on 6-game road skid

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson…

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State travels to Minnesota looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Golden Gophers are 6-0 in home games. Minnesota averages 8.4 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 1-5 in road games. Jackson State ranks ninth in the SWAC scoring 21.0 points per game in the paint led by Shalance Montoya averaging 8.0.

Minnesota averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.4 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 10.7 points.

Taleah Dilworth is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

