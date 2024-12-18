Jackson State plays Mercer on 7-game road skid

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mercer Bears (4-8) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will attempt…

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mercer Bears (4-8)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will attempt to stop its seven-game road skid when the Tigers take on Mercer.

The Bears have gone 3-3 at home.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Jackson State averages 20.4 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Mercer’s average of 2.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 33.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Mercer has given up to its opponents (40.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is averaging 9.4 points for the Bears.

Taleah Dilworth is shooting 47.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.