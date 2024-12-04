Jackson State plays Arkansas State on 8-game road skid

Jackson State Tigers (0-8) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (0-8) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hits the road against Arkansas State looking to break its eight-game road skid.

The Red Wolves are 4-0 in home games. Arkansas State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 2.3.

The Tigers have gone 0-8 away from home. Jackson State gives up 87.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 26.8 points per game.

Arkansas State is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points lower than the 51.3% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Red Wolves.

Jayme Mitchell is averaging 13.1 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

