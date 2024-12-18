Jackson, Siena Saints to host Dickerson and the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-7) at Siena Saints (3-5) Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marlie Dickerson and…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-7) at Siena Saints (3-5)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marlie Dickerson and Niagara take on Ahniysha Jackson and Siena on Thursday.

The Saints are 2-2 in home games. Siena has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Niagara averages 26.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Siena’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Siena gives up.

The Saints and Purple Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

Dickerson is averaging 12.3 points and two steals for the Purple Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

