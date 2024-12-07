Jackson, Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons host the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (6-4, 0-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-4, 0-1 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday,…

Robert Morris Colonials (6-4, 0-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-4, 0-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alvaro Folgueiras and Robert Morris visit Jalen Jackson and Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

The Mastodons are 3-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Mulder averaging 3.8.

The Colonials have gone 0-1 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris has a 2-1 record against opponents over .500.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 82.0 points, 13.9 more per game than the 68.1 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Josh Omojafo is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Colonials.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.