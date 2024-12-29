Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Green Bay after 27-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 0-3 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 0-3 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Green Bay after Jalen Jackson scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 89-58 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Phoenix are 1-5 in home games. Green Bay is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Mastodons have gone 2-1 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is eighth in the Horizon League giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Green Bay averages 71.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 73.1 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Mastodons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is scoring 25.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Phoenix.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.