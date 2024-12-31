Jackson leads North Carolina against Louisville after 26-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits Louisville after Ian Jackson scored 26 points in North Carolina’s 97-81 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Cardinals have gone 5-3 in home games. Louisville has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is second in the ACC scoring 86.5 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Louisville is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% North Carolina allows to opponents. North Carolina has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

RJ Davis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.