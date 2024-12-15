Jackson and Cincinnati host Xavier

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Xavier…

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Xavier after Reagan Jackson scored 29 points in Cincinnati’s 95-52 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Musketeers have gone 4-2 at home.

The Bearcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Cincinnati has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Xavier makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Cincinnati averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loren Christie is scoring 12.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Musketeers.

Jillian Hayes is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

