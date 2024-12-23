Live Radio
Jacksen Moni scores 28 as North Dakota State routs Cal State Bakersfield 94-60 for 8th straight win

The Associated Press

December 23, 2024, 10:32 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni scored 28 points as North Dakota State beat Cal State Bakersfield 94-60 for its eighth straight victory on Monday night.

Moni had five assists for the Bison (11-4). Noah Feddersen scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Luke Kasubke had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Jemel Jones led the way for the Roadrunners (6-8) with 28 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

