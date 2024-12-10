Live Radio
Jacari White, Jacksen Moni help North Dakota State knock off Butler 71-68

The Associated Press

December 10, 2024, 9:08 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacari White had 27 points, Jacksen Moni scored 25 and North Dakota State posted a 71-68 victory over Butler on Tuesday night.

White and Moni both had seven rebounds for the Bison (8-4), who led 44-23 at halftime.

The Bulldogs (7-3) were led by Pierre Brooks with 26 points and seven rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort added 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Moni scored North Dakota State’s last seven points as they finished off the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

