IU Indianapolis visits Jackson and Purdue Fort Wayne

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-4, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts IU Indianapolis after Jalen Jackson scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 82-77 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Mastodons have gone 4-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Eric Mulder averaging 11.3.

The Jaguars are 1-1 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 8.7.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than IU Indianapolis has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). IU Indianapolis averages 76.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the 73.0 Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mastodons.

Paul Zilinskas is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 19.8 points.

