IU Indianapolis visits Florida International after Brewer’s 20-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Florida International Panthers (4-7) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Florida International Panthers (4-7)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays IU Indianapolis after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Florida International’s 75-64 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Panthers are 2-2 on their home court. Florida International is eighth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Brewer paces the Panthers with 5.9 boards.

The Jaguars are 1-4 in road games. IU Indianapolis averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida International’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers.

Sean Craig is averaging 9.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.