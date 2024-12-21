IU Indianapolis Jaguars take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-7) vs. IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-10, 0-3 Horizon) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-7) vs. IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-10, 0-3 Horizon)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T and IU Indianapolis square off in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Jaguars have a 1-7 record against non-conference oppponents.

The Aggies have a 2-7 record in non-conference play. N.C. A&T ranks fourth in the CAA allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

IU Indianapolis averages 61.0 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 59.3 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game IU Indianapolis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 12.6 points for the Jaguars.

Jordyn Dorsey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Aggies.

