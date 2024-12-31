IU Indianapolis hosts Youngstown State following Craig’s 22-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (9-5, 4-0 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (9-5, 4-0 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Youngstown State after Sean Craig scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 88-81 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars are 4-2 in home games. IU Indianapolis is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Penguins are 4-0 in conference matchups. Youngstown State is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by EJ Farmer averaging 8.4.

IU Indianapolis scores 76.7 points, 7.8 more per game than the 68.9 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The Jaguars and Penguins match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 18.7 points.

Farmer is averaging 13.6 points for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

