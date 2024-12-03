Isaiah Watts, LeJuan Watts spark Washington State to 68-57 victory over Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Isaiah Watts hit five second-half 3-pointers and scored 15 of his 17 points, LeJuan Watts scored…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Isaiah Watts hit five second-half 3-pointers and scored 15 of his 17 points, LeJuan Watts scored 13 and fell a rebound shy of a double-double, and Washington State beat Nevada 68-57 on Monday night in its first road game of the season.

Isaiah Watts, the son of former NBA guard Donald “Slick” Watts, made 5 of 6 shots from beyond the arc after halftime for the Cougars (7-2). LeJuan Watts (no relation) added six assists.

Nate Calmese totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Washington State. Ethan Price scored 10 and snagged five boards..

Kobe Sanders had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Wolf Pack (6-2), who fell to 4-1 at home. Reserve Justin McBride scored 11.

Rihards Vavers came off the bench to score all eight of his points in the first half and Washington State closed with an 8-0 run to take a 31-21 lead into halftime.

