Isaacs and Creighton host UNLV

UNLV Rebels (4-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-3) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -12; over/under is…

UNLV Rebels (4-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-3)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -12; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on UNLV after Pop Isaacs scored 27 points in Creighton’s 76-63 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bluejays are 5-1 in home games. Creighton is the Big East leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 8.8.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 4-3 to start the season. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 2.0.

Creighton scores 77.4 points, 6.3 more per game than the 71.1 UNLV allows. UNLV scores 5.6 more points per game (74.0) than Creighton gives up (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Bluejays.

Julian Rishwain averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.