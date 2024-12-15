Iriafen leads No. 5 USC against Elon after 24-point outing

Elon Phoenix (4-4) at USC Trojans (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5…

Elon Phoenix (4-4) at USC Trojans (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 USC plays Elon after Kiki Iriafen scored 24 points in USC’s 89-40 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Trojans are 5-1 on their home court. USC has an 8-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix are 1-3 on the road. Elon allows 66.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

USC makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Elon averages 10.0 more points per game (62.5) than USC allows to opponents (52.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is shooting 46.1% and averaging 24.6 points for the Trojans.

Raven Preston is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.