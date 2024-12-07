Ireland’s 22 help Nicholls State take down New Orleans 73-70

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland’s 22 points helped Nicholls State defeat New Orleans 73-70 on Saturday. Ireland had seven…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland’s 22 points helped Nicholls State defeat New Orleans 73-70 on Saturday.

Ireland had seven rebounds for the Colonels (6-4, 2-0 Southland Conference). Trae English scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Robert Brown III shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Privateers (2-6, 0-1) were led by Michael Thomas, who recorded 16 points and nine rebounds. James White added 15 points for New Orleans.

NEXT UP

Nicholls State next plays Tuesday against Southern University at New Orleans at home, and New Orleans will visit Iowa on Sunday.

