Iowa visits Michigan after Goldin’s 24-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts Iowa after Vladislav Goldin scored 24 points in Michigan’s 67-64 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines have gone 4-0 at home. Michigan scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 18.5 points per game.

The Hawkeyes play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Iowa averages 20.1 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Brock Harding with 6.3.

Michigan makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Iowa has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Hawkeyes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nimari Burnett averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc.

Owen Freeman is averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Hawkeyes.

