Iowa take on New Orleans in non-conference play

New Orleans Privateers (2-6, 0-1 Southland) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -31.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa and New Orleans play in non-conference action.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-1 in home games. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Privateers are 1-4 on the road. New Orleans has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Iowa averages 85.5 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 80.6 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 68.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.9 Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

James White is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Privateers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

