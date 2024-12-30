Iowa hosts Pissis and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -33.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays Iowa after Sami Pissis scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 90-83 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Hawkeyes are 7-1 in home games. Iowa scores 87.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. New Hampshire ranks sixth in the America East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 4.0.

Iowa makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). New Hampshire averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes.

Anthony McComb III is averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

