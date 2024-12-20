Iowa Hawkeyes play the Utah Utes

Utah Utes (8-2) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Utes (8-2) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa squares off against Utah at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Hawkeyes have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Iowa is third in college basketball with 20.0 assists per game. Brock Harding leads the Hawkeyes averaging 6.2.

The Utes are 8-2 in non-conference play. Utah is the Big 12 leader with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Miro Little averaging 4.7.

Iowa scores 87.2 points, 23.2 more per game than the 64.0 Utah allows. Utah scores 13.3 more points per game (86.6) than Iowa gives up (73.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harding is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hawkeyes.

Gabe Madsen is shooting 45.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Utes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.