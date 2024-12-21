Iowa Hawkeyes play the Utah Utes

Utah Utes (8-2) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Utes (8-2) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -1; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Iowa square off in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Hawkeyes have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Iowa scores 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Utes have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Utah is the Big 12 leader with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Miro Little averaging 4.7.

Iowa makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Utah averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Gabe Madsen averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

