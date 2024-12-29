Iona visits Von Essen and Hofstra

Iona Gaels (4-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Hofstra Pride (4-6) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts…

Iona Gaels (4-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Hofstra Pride (4-6)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts Iona after Emma Von Essen scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 76-71 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Pride have gone 2-2 at home. Hofstra is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gaels are 1-3 in road games. Iona is sixth in the MAAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Ella Fajardo averaging 2.5.

Hofstra averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Iona gives up. Iona’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is shooting 33.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pride.

Zoey Ward is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Gaels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

