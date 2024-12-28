Iona visits Hofstra following Von Essen’s 20-point outing

Iona Gaels (4-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Hofstra Pride (4-6) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes…

Iona Gaels (4-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Hofstra Pride (4-6)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Iona after Emma Von Essen scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 76-71 win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Pride are 2-2 on their home court. Hofstra is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gaels are 1-3 in road games. Iona has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Hofstra averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Iona gives up. Iona’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Hofstra has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Von Essen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

Zoey Ward is scoring 7.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.