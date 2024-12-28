Iona hosts Harvard after Reaves’ 20-point game

Harvard Crimson (3-8) at Iona Gaels (4-8, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona…

Harvard Crimson (3-8) at Iona Gaels (4-8, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on Harvard after Dejour Reaves scored 20 points in Iona’s 79-73 victory over the Colgate Raiders.

The Gaels are 2-2 on their home court. Iona ranks eighth in college basketball with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clarence Rupert averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Crimson are 1-6 on the road. Harvard is fifth in the Ivy League allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Iona’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Njie is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels.

Evan Nelson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Crimson: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

