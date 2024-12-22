Iona Gaels travel to the Colgate Raiders

Iona Gaels (3-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Colgate Raiders (3-9) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders…

Iona Gaels (3-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Colgate Raiders (3-9)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Iona in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Raiders are 2-1 in home games. Colgate has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Gaels have gone 0-4 away from home. Iona allows 74.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.0 points per game.

Colgate averages 66.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Iona gives up. Iona averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Colgate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 11.3 points.

Adam Njie is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

