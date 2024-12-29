Iona faces Harvard after Reaves’ 20-point game

Harvard Crimson (3-8) at Iona Gaels (4-8, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (3-8) at Iona Gaels (4-8, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Harvard after Dejour Reaves scored 20 points in Iona’s 79-73 victory over the Colgate Raiders.

The Gaels are 2-2 on their home court. Iona gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Crimson are 1-6 in road games. Harvard is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Iona’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 66.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 73.9 Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaphet Moundi is averaging 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gaels.

Robert Hinton is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Crimson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Crimson: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

