Indiana visits Oden and Penn State

Indiana Hoosiers (6-3) at Penn State Lady Lions (8-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Indiana after Jayla Oden scored 24 points in Penn State’s 72-67 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Lady Lions are 6-1 on their home court. Penn State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Gracie Merkle averaging 4.7.

The Hoosiers are 0-1 on the road. Indiana scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Penn State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Lady Lions and Hoosiers match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merkle is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Lady Lions.

Yarden Garzon is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Hoosiers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

