Indiana State visits Recanati and Eastern Kentucky

Indiana State Sycamores (2-7) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-3)

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Indiana State after Alice Recanati scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 78-49 win against the Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans.

The Colonels are 2-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 16.5 assists per game led by Recanati averaging 4.5.

The Sycamores have gone 2-4 away from home. Indiana State is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 61.4 points per game, 0.3 more than the 61.1 Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Costner is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Colonels.

Keslyn Secrist is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Sycamores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

