Indiana State visits Ohio State following Thornton’s 30-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (8-4, 2-0 MVC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -18.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Indiana State after Bruce Thornton scored 30 points in Ohio State’s 85-65 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Buckeyes are 6-1 in home games. Ohio State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sycamores are 2-1 on the road. Indiana State is seventh in the MVC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gray averaging 2.5.

Ohio State averages 81.1 points, 6.5 more per game than the 74.6 Indiana State allows. Indiana State scores 15.6 more points per game (84.4) than Ohio State gives up (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 16.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Buckeyes.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

