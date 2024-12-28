Indiana State visits Ohio State after Thornton’s 30-point outing

Indiana State Sycamores (8-4, 2-0 MVC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Indiana State Sycamores (8-4, 2-0 MVC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays Indiana State after Bruce Thornton scored 30 points in Ohio State’s 85-65 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Buckeyes are 6-1 in home games. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Royal averaging 5.6.

The Sycamores are 2-1 in road games. Indiana State leads the MVC scoring 84.4 points per game while shooting 50.5%.

Ohio State makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Indiana State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 16.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Buckeyes.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.