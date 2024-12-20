Indiana State takes on Purdue, looks to stop 4-game skid

Indiana State Sycamores (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State enters the matchup with Purdue after losing four in a row.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-3 in home games. Purdue allows 70.9 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Sycamores are 2-5 on the road. Indiana State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, the same percentage Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 62.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 70.9 Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Bass is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Keslyn Secrist averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

