Indiana State takes on Purdue, aims to end 4-game slide

Indiana State Sycamores (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State aims to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Purdue.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-3 at home. Purdue averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Sycamores are 2-5 on the road. Indiana State ranks seventh in the MVC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Saige Stahl averaging 8.6.

Purdue’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 62.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 70.9 Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashunda Jones is averaging 7.5 points for the Boilermakers.

Keslyn Secrist is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.