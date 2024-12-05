Indiana State Sycamores visit the Eastern Illinois Panthers

Indiana State Sycamores (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5) Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays Indiana State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Panthers are 2-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Macy McGlone averaging 2.9.

The Sycamores have gone 2-3 away from home. Indiana State is eighth in the MVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Saige Stahl averaging 5.6.

Eastern Illinois averages 54.7 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 69.7 Indiana State allows. Indiana State’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlone is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Keslyn Secrist is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Sycamores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

