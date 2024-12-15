Indiana State Sycamores and the Northern Illinois Huskies play in Lexington, Kentucky

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (2-6) Lexington, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois and…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (2-6)

Lexington, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois and Indiana State meet at Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Sycamores are 2-6 in non-conference play. Indiana State ranks fourth in the MVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Saige Stahl averaging 3.5.

The Huskies have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Northern Illinois is third in the MAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Stonebraker averaging 5.1.

Indiana State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Sycamores.

Alecia Doyle is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

