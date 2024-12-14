Indiana State Sycamores and the Northern Illinois Huskies meet in Lexington, Kentucky

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (2-6) Lexington, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State squares…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (2-6)

Lexington, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State squares off against Northern Illinois in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Sycamores have a 2-6 record in non-conference games. Indiana State allows 70.1 points and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

The Huskies have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Northern Illinois has a 0-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Indiana State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 66.1 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 70.1 Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sycamores.

Alecia Doyle is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

