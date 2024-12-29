Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa following McDermott’s 30-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-6) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-9) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa…

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-6) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-9)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Indiana State after Maya McDermott scored 30 points in Northern Iowa’s 92-86 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Sycamores are 0-2 on their home court. Indiana State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. Northern Iowa has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

Indiana State scores 63.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 70.2 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 76.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the 74.5 Indiana State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Williams is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Sycamores.

McDermott is shooting 47.9% and averaging 22.6 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.