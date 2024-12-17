Indiana State hosts Murray State following Teel’s 23-point outing

Murray State Racers (6-3, 1-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (6-4, 1-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (6-3, 1-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (6-4, 1-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Murray State after Samage Teel scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 80-77 victory over the Missouri State Bears.

The Sycamores have gone 2-1 at home. Indiana State averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Racers are 1-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Indiana State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Murray State averages 79.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 76.8 Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Racers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teel is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Sycamores.

Jacobi Wood is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Racers.

