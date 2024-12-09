Indiana plays Minnesota, aims for 4th straight victory

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2)

Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 in home games. Indiana has a 7-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Gophers play their first true road game after going 6-4 to begin the season. Minnesota scores 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Indiana averages 80.2 points, 18.2 more per game than the 62.0 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 65.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 69.3 Indiana allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 58.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hoosiers.

Dawson Garcia is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 19 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

