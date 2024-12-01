Indiana hosts Dotsey and Maine

Maine Black Bears (3-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-3)
Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on Indiana after Caroline Dotsey scored 26 points in Maine’s 87-75 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.
The Hoosiers are 2-1 in home games. Indiana averages 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.
The Black Bears are 2-1 on the road. Maine is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
Indiana scores 65.6 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 63.7 Maine allows. Maine averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Indiana allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.
Caroline Bornemann is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Black Bears.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.