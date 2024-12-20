Indiana hosts Chattanooga after Rice’s 20-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Chattanooga after Myles Rice scored 20 points in Indiana’s 85-68 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-0 at home. Indiana has an 8-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mocs have gone 2-3 away from home. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Indiana averages 79.3 points, 9.1 more per game than the 70.2 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 59.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hoosiers.

Honor Huff is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

