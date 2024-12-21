Indiana hosts Chattanooga after Huff’s 20-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -15; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Indiana after Honor Huff scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 99-52 victory over the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-0 in home games. Indiana averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Mocs have gone 2-3 away from home. Chattanooga averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Indiana’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Trey Bonham is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

