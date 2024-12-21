Indiana Hoosiers play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on 4-game win streak

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6, 2-0 Horizon) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten)
Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into a matchup with Oakland as winners of four straight games.
The Hoosiers have gone 5-1 at home. Indiana scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.
The Golden Grizzlies are 2-3 in road games. Oakland is 1-6 against opponents over .500.
Indiana’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Indiana gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is averaging 14.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hoosiers.
Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the Golden Grizzlies.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.