Indiana Hoosiers play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on 4-game win streak

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6, 2-0 Horizon) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6, 2-0 Horizon) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into a matchup with Oakland as winners of four straight games.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-1 at home. Indiana scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-3 in road games. Oakland is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Indiana’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is averaging 14.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hoosiers.

Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the Golden Grizzlies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.