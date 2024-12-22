Indiana faces Oakland, aims for 5th straight win

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6, 2-0 Horizon) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6, 2-0 Horizon) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into a matchup with Oakland as winners of four straight games.

The Hoosiers are 5-1 on their home court. Indiana scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-3 in road games. Oakland allows 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.0 points per game.

Indiana’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 61.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 62.5 Indiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Hoosiers.

Macy Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

