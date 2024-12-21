Illinois State visits Cornell following Okereke’s 24-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at Cornell Big Red (7-3) Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at Cornell Big Red (7-3)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Illinois State after AK Okereke scored 24 points in Cornell’s 88-80 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Big Red are 3-1 in home games. Cornell is fourth in the Ivy League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 4.8.

The Redbirds are 1-1 on the road. Illinois State ranks third in the MVC shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

Cornell makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Illinois State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cornell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Big Red.

Chase Walker is averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Redbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

